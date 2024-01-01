Indian rupees to Lesotho lotis today

Convert INR to LSL at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
2,278.76 lsl

1.000 INR = 0.2279 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2541.4761.6650.96618.258
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6451.7271.9481.13121.371
1 USD0.920.786183.0571.3581.5320.88916.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Lesotho Loti
1 INR0.22788 LSL
5 INR1.13938 LSL
10 INR2.27876 LSL
20 INR4.55752 LSL
50 INR11.39380 LSL
100 INR22.78760 LSL
250 INR56.96900 LSL
500 INR113.93800 LSL
1000 INR227.87600 LSL
2000 INR455.75200 LSL
5000 INR1,139.38000 LSL
10000 INR2,278.76000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Indian Rupee
1 LSL4.38834 INR
5 LSL21.94170 INR
10 LSL43.88340 INR
20 LSL87.76680 INR
50 LSL219.41700 INR
100 LSL438.83400 INR
250 LSL1,097.08500 INR
500 LSL2,194.17000 INR
1000 LSL4,388.34000 INR
2000 LSL8,776.68000 INR
5000 LSL21,941.70000 INR
10000 LSL43,883.40000 INR