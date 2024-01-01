Czech korunas to Lesotho lotis today

Convert CZK to LSL at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
8,083.64 lsl

1.000 CZK = 0.8084 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1871.4731.6630.96618.251
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5891.7251.9481.13121.368
1 USD0.9230.788183.211.3591.5350.89116.839
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Lesotho Loti
1 CZK0.80836 LSL
5 CZK4.04182 LSL
10 CZK8.08364 LSL
20 CZK16.16728 LSL
50 CZK40.41820 LSL
100 CZK80.83640 LSL
250 CZK202.09100 LSL
500 CZK404.18200 LSL
1000 CZK808.36400 LSL
2000 CZK1,616.72800 LSL
5000 CZK4,041.82000 LSL
10000 CZK8,083.64000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Czech Republic Koruna
1 LSL1.23707 CZK
5 LSL6.18535 CZK
10 LSL12.37070 CZK
20 LSL24.74140 CZK
50 LSL61.85350 CZK
100 LSL123.70700 CZK
250 LSL309.26750 CZK
500 LSL618.53500 CZK
1000 LSL1,237.07000 CZK
2000 LSL2,474.14000 CZK
5000 LSL6,185.35000 CZK
10000 LSL12,370.70000 CZK