Hong Kong dollars to Lesotho lotis today

Convert HKD to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
2,403.40 lsl

1.000 HKD = 2.403 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:57
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Lesotho Loti
100 HKD240.34000 LSL
200 HKD480.68000 LSL
300 HKD721.02000 LSL
500 HKD1,201.70000 LSL
1000 HKD2,403.40000 LSL
2000 HKD4,806.80000 LSL
2500 HKD6,008.50000 LSL
3000 HKD7,210.20000 LSL
4000 HKD9,613.60000 LSL
5000 HKD12,017.00000 LSL
10000 HKD24,034.00000 LSL
20000 HKD48,068.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Hong Kong Dollar
1 LSL0.41608 HKD
5 LSL2.08038 HKD
10 LSL4.16076 HKD
20 LSL8.32152 HKD
50 LSL20.80380 HKD
100 LSL41.60760 HKD
250 LSL104.01900 HKD
500 LSL208.03800 HKD
1000 LSL416.07600 HKD
2000 LSL832.15200 HKD
5000 LSL2,080.38000 HKD
10000 LSL4,160.76000 HKD