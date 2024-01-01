Bulgarian levs to Lesotho lotis today

Convert BGN to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
10,501.40 lsl

1.000 BGN = 10.50 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:38
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1761.4751.6640.96618.252
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5641.7261.9481.13121.366
1 USD0.9220.788183.1571.361.5350.89116.831
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Lesotho Loti
1 BGN10.50140 LSL
5 BGN52.50700 LSL
10 BGN105.01400 LSL
20 BGN210.02800 LSL
50 BGN525.07000 LSL
100 BGN1,050.14000 LSL
250 BGN2,625.35000 LSL
500 BGN5,250.70000 LSL
1000 BGN10,501.40000 LSL
2000 BGN21,002.80000 LSL
5000 BGN52,507.00000 LSL
10000 BGN105,014.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Bulgarian Lev
1 LSL0.09523 BGN
5 LSL0.47613 BGN
10 LSL0.95225 BGN
20 LSL1.90451 BGN
50 LSL4.76127 BGN
100 LSL9.52254 BGN
250 LSL23.80635 BGN
500 LSL47.61270 BGN
1000 LSL95.22540 BGN
2000 LSL190.45080 BGN
5000 LSL476.12700 BGN
10000 LSL952.25400 BGN