British pounds sterling to Lesotho lotis today

Convert GBP to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
24,076.60 lsl

1.000 GBP = 24.08 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2241.4751.6650.96618.256
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6061.7271.9481.13121.369
1 USD0.920.786183.0331.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Lesotho Loti
1 GBP24.07660 LSL
5 GBP120.38300 LSL
10 GBP240.76600 LSL
20 GBP481.53200 LSL
50 GBP1,203.83000 LSL
100 GBP2,407.66000 LSL
250 GBP6,019.15000 LSL
500 GBP12,038.30000 LSL
1000 GBP24,076.60000 LSL
2000 GBP48,153.20000 LSL
5000 GBP120,383.00000 LSL
10000 GBP240,766.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / British Pound Sterling
1 LSL0.04153 GBP
5 LSL0.20767 GBP
10 LSL0.41534 GBP
20 LSL0.83068 GBP
50 LSL2.07671 GBP
100 LSL4.15341 GBP
250 LSL10.38352 GBP
500 LSL20.76705 GBP
1000 LSL41.53410 GBP
2000 LSL83.06820 GBP
5000 LSL207.67050 GBP
10000 LSL415.34100 GBP