Israeli new sheqels to Lesotho lotis today

Convert ILS to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
5,116.60 lsl

1.000 ILS = 5.117 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.7261.4721.6580.96818.216
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2371.7231.9421.13321.33
1 USD0.9160.782183.1251.3481.5190.88716.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Lesotho Loti
1 ILS5.11660 LSL
5 ILS25.58300 LSL
10 ILS51.16600 LSL
20 ILS102.33200 LSL
50 ILS255.83000 LSL
100 ILS511.66000 LSL
250 ILS1,279.15000 LSL
500 ILS2,558.30000 LSL
1000 ILS5,116.60000 LSL
2000 ILS10,233.20000 LSL
5000 ILS25,583.00000 LSL
10000 ILS51,166.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Israeli New Sheqel
1 LSL0.19544 ILS
5 LSL0.97721 ILS
10 LSL1.95442 ILS
20 LSL3.90884 ILS
50 LSL9.77210 ILS
100 LSL19.54420 ILS
250 LSL48.86050 ILS
500 LSL97.72100 ILS
1000 LSL195.44200 ILS
2000 LSL390.88400 ILS
5000 LSL977.21000 ILS
10000 LSL1,954.42000 ILS