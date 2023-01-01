1 Lesotho loti to Israeli new sheqels

Convert LSL to ILS at the real exchange rate

1 lsl
0.20 ils

1.00000 LSL = 0.19780 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86841.09291.07331.493641.661590.9640518.7137
1 GBP1.1515411.2575104.8761.720011.913421.1101521.5499
1 USD0.915750.795229183.40051.36781.521610.882917.1371
1 INR0.01098020.009535060.011990310.01640040.01824460.01058630.20548

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho loti

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Israeli New Sheqel
1 LSL0.19780 ILS
5 LSL0.98902 ILS
10 LSL1.97804 ILS
20 LSL3.95608 ILS
50 LSL9.89020 ILS
100 LSL19.78040 ILS
250 LSL49.45100 ILS
500 LSL98.90200 ILS
1000 LSL197.80400 ILS
2000 LSL395.60800 ILS
5000 LSL989.02000 ILS
10000 LSL1978.04000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Lesotho Loti
1 ILS5.05551 LSL
5 ILS25.27755 LSL
10 ILS50.55510 LSL
20 ILS101.11020 LSL
50 ILS252.77550 LSL
100 ILS505.55100 LSL
250 ILS1263.87750 LSL
500 ILS2527.75500 LSL
1000 ILS5055.51000 LSL
2000 ILS10111.02000 LSL
5000 ILS25277.55000 LSL
10000 ILS50555.10000 LSL