Euros to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert EUR to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
3,979.72 ils

1.000 EUR = 3.980 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:45
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2361.4751.6640.96618.26
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6381.7271.9481.13121.377
1 USD0.920.786183.0261.3571.5310.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Israeli New Sheqel
1 EUR3.97972 ILS
5 EUR19.89860 ILS
10 EUR39.79720 ILS
20 EUR79.59440 ILS
50 EUR198.98600 ILS
100 EUR397.97200 ILS
250 EUR994.93000 ILS
500 EUR1,989.86000 ILS
1000 EUR3,979.72000 ILS
2000 EUR7,959.44000 ILS
5000 EUR19,898.60000 ILS
10000 EUR39,797.20000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Euro
1 ILS0.25127 EUR
5 ILS1.25637 EUR
10 ILS2.51274 EUR
20 ILS5.02548 EUR
50 ILS12.56370 EUR
100 ILS25.12740 EUR
250 ILS62.81850 EUR
500 ILS125.63700 EUR
1000 ILS251.27400 EUR
2000 ILS502.54800 EUR
5000 ILS1,256.37000 EUR
10000 ILS2,512.74000 EUR