10,000 czk
1,572.85 ils

1.000 CZK = 0.1573 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:37
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Israeli New Sheqel
1 CZK0.15729 ILS
5 CZK0.78643 ILS
10 CZK1.57285 ILS
20 CZK3.14570 ILS
50 CZK7.86425 ILS
100 CZK15.72850 ILS
250 CZK39.32125 ILS
500 CZK78.64250 ILS
1000 CZK157.28500 ILS
2000 CZK314.57000 ILS
5000 CZK786.42500 ILS
10000 CZK1,572.85000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Czech Republic Koruna
1 ILS6.35787 CZK
5 ILS31.78935 CZK
10 ILS63.57870 CZK
20 ILS127.15740 CZK
50 ILS317.89350 CZK
100 ILS635.78700 CZK
250 ILS1,589.46750 CZK
500 ILS3,178.93500 CZK
1000 ILS6,357.87000 CZK
2000 ILS12,715.74000 CZK
5000 ILS31,789.35000 CZK
10000 ILS63,578.70000 CZK