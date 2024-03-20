Czech korunas to Turkish liras today

Convert CZK to TRY at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
13,883.50 try

1.000 CZK = 1.388 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:45
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.0840.8541,453.474.32590.19835.1090.966
1 USD0.92310.7881,340.843.9983.20932.3880.891
1 GBP1.1711.26911,701.935.065105.61741.111.131
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0620.0240.001

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Turkish Lira
1 CZK1.38835 TRY
5 CZK6.94175 TRY
10 CZK13.88350 TRY
20 CZK27.76700 TRY
50 CZK69.41750 TRY
100 CZK138.83500 TRY
250 CZK347.08750 TRY
500 CZK694.17500 TRY
1000 CZK1,388.35000 TRY
2000 CZK2,776.70000 TRY
5000 CZK6,941.75000 TRY
10000 CZK13,883.50000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Czech Republic Koruna
1 TRY0.72028 CZK
5 TRY3.60138 CZK
10 TRY7.20277 CZK
20 TRY14.40554 CZK
50 TRY36.01385 CZK
100 TRY72.02770 CZK
250 TRY180.06925 CZK
500 TRY360.13850 CZK
1000 TRY720.27700 CZK
2000 TRY1,440.55400 CZK
5000 TRY3,601.38500 CZK
10000 TRY7,202.77000 CZK