Indonesian rupiahs to Turkish liras today

Convert IDR to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
2,060.45 try

1.000 IDR = 0.002060 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:19
Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.1130.9171.341.5211.3490.7837.823
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.094
1 EUR1.09190.67211.4621.6591.4720.8548.535
1 SGD0.74662.010.68411.1351.0070.5845.837

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Turkish Lira
1 IDR0.00206 TRY
5 IDR0.01030 TRY
10 IDR0.02060 TRY
20 IDR0.04121 TRY
50 IDR0.10302 TRY
100 IDR0.20605 TRY
250 IDR0.51511 TRY
500 IDR1.03023 TRY
1000 IDR2.06045 TRY
2000 IDR4.12090 TRY
5000 IDR10.30225 TRY
10000 IDR20.60450 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Indonesian Rupiah
1 TRY485.33000 IDR
5 TRY2,426.65000 IDR
10 TRY4,853.30000 IDR
20 TRY9,706.60000 IDR
50 TRY24,266.50000 IDR
100 TRY48,533.00000 IDR
250 TRY121,332.50000 IDR
500 TRY242,665.00000 IDR
1000 TRY485,330.00000 IDR
2000 TRY970,660.00000 IDR
5000 TRY2,426,650.00000 IDR
10000 TRY4,853,300.00000 IDR