Hungarian forints to Turkish liras today

Convert HUF to TRY at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
895.45 try

1.000 HUF = 0.08955 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:04
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9170.7831.351.3418.69483.1031.522
1 EUR1.09110.8541.4731.46120.38990.6371.66
1 GBP1.2771.17111.7241.71123.873106.1271.943
1 CAD0.7410.6790.5810.99213.84561.5491.127

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Turkish Lira
2000 HUF179.09080 TRY
5000 HUF447.72700 TRY
10000 HUF895.45400 TRY
15000 HUF1,343.18100 TRY
20000 HUF1,790.90800 TRY
30000 HUF2,686.36200 TRY
40000 HUF3,581.81600 TRY
50000 HUF4,477.27000 TRY
60000 HUF5,372.72400 TRY
100000 HUF8,954.54000 TRY
150000 HUF13,431.81000 TRY
200000 HUF17,909.08000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Hungarian Forint
1 TRY11.16750 HUF
5 TRY55.83750 HUF
10 TRY111.67500 HUF
20 TRY223.35000 HUF
50 TRY558.37500 HUF
100 TRY1,116.75000 HUF
250 TRY2,791.87500 HUF
500 TRY5,583.75000 HUF
1000 TRY11,167.50000 HUF
2000 TRY22,335.00000 HUF
5000 TRY55,837.50000 HUF
10000 TRY111,675.00000 HUF