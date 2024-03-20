Hungarian forints to Turkish liras today
Convert HUF to TRY at the real exchange rate
Loading
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Turkish liras
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Turkish Lira
|2000 HUF
|179.09080 TRY
|5000 HUF
|447.72700 TRY
|10000 HUF
|895.45400 TRY
|15000 HUF
|1,343.18100 TRY
|20000 HUF
|1,790.90800 TRY
|30000 HUF
|2,686.36200 TRY
|40000 HUF
|3,581.81600 TRY
|50000 HUF
|4,477.27000 TRY
|60000 HUF
|5,372.72400 TRY
|100000 HUF
|8,954.54000 TRY
|150000 HUF
|13,431.81000 TRY
|200000 HUF
|17,909.08000 TRY
|Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Hungarian Forint
|1 TRY
|11.16750 HUF
|5 TRY
|55.83750 HUF
|10 TRY
|111.67500 HUF
|20 TRY
|223.35000 HUF
|50 TRY
|558.37500 HUF
|100 TRY
|1,116.75000 HUF
|250 TRY
|2,791.87500 HUF
|500 TRY
|5,583.75000 HUF
|1000 TRY
|11,167.50000 HUF
|2000 TRY
|22,335.00000 HUF
|5000 TRY
|55,837.50000 HUF
|10000 TRY
|111,675.00000 HUF