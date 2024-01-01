2,000 Hungarian forints to Turkish liras
Convert HUF to TRY at the real exchange rate
HUF to TRY conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.09525 TRY
0
|1 HUF to TRY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0968
|0.0968
|Low
|0.0911
|0.0879
|Average
|0.0945
|0.0915
|Change
|4.58%
|5.80%
|View full history
1 HUF to TRY stats
The performance of HUF to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0968 and a 30 day low of 0.0911. This means the 30 day average was 0.0945. The change for HUF to TRY was 4.58.
The performance of HUF to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0968 and a 90 day low of 0.0879. This means the 90 day average was 0.0915. The change for HUF to TRY was 5.80.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Turkish Lira
|2000 HUF
|190.49500 TRY
|5000 HUF
|476.23750 TRY
|10000 HUF
|952.47500 TRY
|15000 HUF
|1,428.71250 TRY
|20000 HUF
|1,904.95000 TRY
|30000 HUF
|2,857.42500 TRY
|40000 HUF
|3,809.90000 TRY
|50000 HUF
|4,762.37500 TRY
|60000 HUF
|5,714.85000 TRY
|100000 HUF
|9,524.75000 TRY
|150000 HUF
|14,287.12500 TRY
|200000 HUF
|19,049.50000 TRY
|Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Hungarian Forint
|1 TRY
|10.49900 HUF
|5 TRY
|52.49500 HUF
|10 TRY
|104.99000 HUF
|20 TRY
|209.98000 HUF
|50 TRY
|524.95000 HUF
|100 TRY
|1,049.90000 HUF
|250 TRY
|2,624.75000 HUF
|500 TRY
|5,249.50000 HUF
|1000 TRY
|10,499.00000 HUF
|2000 TRY
|20,998.00000 HUF
|5000 TRY
|52,495.00000 HUF
|10000 TRY
|104,990.00000 HUF