US dollars to Turkish liras today

Convert USD to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
32,382.30 try

1.000 USD = 32.38 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1130.0010.0010.0010.0050.013
1 INR16.11711.8240.0160.0110.0090.0870.202
1 JPY8.8380.54810.0090.0060.0050.0480.111
1 CAD985.92361.171111.55910.6780.5795.312.37

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 USD32.38230 TRY
5 USD161.91150 TRY
10 USD323.82300 TRY
20 USD647.64600 TRY
50 USD1,619.11500 TRY
100 USD3,238.23000 TRY
250 USD8,095.57500 TRY
500 USD16,191.15000 TRY
1000 USD32,382.30000 TRY
2000 USD64,764.60000 TRY
5000 USD161,911.50000 TRY
10000 USD323,823.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / US Dollar
1 TRY0.03088 USD
5 TRY0.15441 USD
10 TRY0.30881 USD
20 TRY0.61762 USD
50 TRY1.54406 USD
100 TRY3.08811 USD
250 TRY7.72028 USD
500 TRY15.44055 USD
1000 TRY30.88110 USD
2000 TRY61.76220 USD
5000 TRY154.40550 USD
10000 TRY308.81100 USD