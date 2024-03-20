Israeli new sheqels to Turkish liras today

Convert ILS to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
8,844.78 try

1.000 ILS = 8.845 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:33
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7561.4721.6580.96818.223
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2651.7241.9421.13321.337
1 USD0.9160.782183.1141.3481.5190.88616.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Turkish Lira
1 ILS8.84478 TRY
5 ILS44.22390 TRY
10 ILS88.44780 TRY
20 ILS176.89560 TRY
50 ILS442.23900 TRY
100 ILS884.47800 TRY
250 ILS2,211.19500 TRY
500 ILS4,422.39000 TRY
1000 ILS8,844.78000 TRY
2000 ILS17,689.56000 TRY
5000 ILS44,223.90000 TRY
10000 ILS88,447.80000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TRY0.11306 ILS
5 TRY0.56531 ILS
10 TRY1.13061 ILS
20 TRY2.26122 ILS
50 TRY5.65305 ILS
100 TRY11.30610 ILS
250 TRY28.26525 ILS
500 TRY56.53050 ILS
1000 TRY113.06100 ILS
2000 TRY226.12200 ILS
5000 TRY565.30500 ILS
10000 TRY1,130.61000 ILS