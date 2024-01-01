Israeli new sheqels to Russian rubles today

Convert ILS to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
25,365.80 rub

1.000 ILS = 25.37 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7581.4721.6580.96818.223
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2641.7241.9411.13321.336
1 USD0.9160.782183.1161.3481.5180.88616.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Russian Ruble
1 ILS25.36580 RUB
5 ILS126.82900 RUB
10 ILS253.65800 RUB
20 ILS507.31600 RUB
50 ILS1,268.29000 RUB
100 ILS2,536.58000 RUB
250 ILS6,341.45000 RUB
500 ILS12,682.90000 RUB
1000 ILS25,365.80000 RUB
2000 ILS50,731.60000 RUB
5000 ILS126,829.00000 RUB
10000 ILS253,658.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Israeli New Sheqel
1 RUB0.03942 ILS
5 RUB0.19712 ILS
10 RUB0.39423 ILS
20 RUB0.78846 ILS
50 RUB1.97116 ILS
100 RUB3.94232 ILS
250 RUB9.85580 ILS
500 RUB19.71160 ILS
1000 RUB39.42320 ILS
2000 RUB78.84640 ILS
5000 RUB197.11600 ILS
10000 RUB394.23200 ILS