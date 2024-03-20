US dollars to Russian rubles today

Convert USD to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
92,474.30 rub

1.000 USD = 92.47 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:13
How to convert US dollars to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 USD92.47430 RUB
5 USD462.37150 RUB
10 USD924.74300 RUB
20 USD1,849.48600 RUB
50 USD4,623.71500 RUB
100 USD9,247.43000 RUB
250 USD23,118.57500 RUB
500 USD46,237.15000 RUB
1000 USD92,474.30000 RUB
2000 USD184,948.60000 RUB
5000 USD462,371.50000 RUB
10000 USD924,743.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / US Dollar
1 RUB0.01081 USD
5 RUB0.05407 USD
10 RUB0.10814 USD
20 RUB0.21628 USD
50 RUB0.54069 USD
100 RUB1.08138 USD
250 RUB2.70345 USD
500 RUB5.40690 USD
1000 RUB10.81380 USD
2000 RUB21.62760 USD
5000 RUB54.06900 USD
10000 RUB108.13800 USD