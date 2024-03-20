Danish kroner to Russian rubles today

Convert DKK to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
13,442.90 rub

1.000 DKK = 13.44 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:13
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2691.4731.6630.96618.263
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7151.7251.9471.13121.388
1 USD0.9220.787183.1981.3581.5320.8916.832
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

How to convert Danish kroner to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Russian Ruble
1 DKK13.44290 RUB
5 DKK67.21450 RUB
10 DKK134.42900 RUB
20 DKK268.85800 RUB
50 DKK672.14500 RUB
100 DKK1,344.29000 RUB
250 DKK3,360.72500 RUB
500 DKK6,721.45000 RUB
1000 DKK13,442.90000 RUB
2000 DKK26,885.80000 RUB
5000 DKK67,214.50000 RUB
10000 DKK134,429.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Danish Krone
1 RUB0.07439 DKK
5 RUB0.37194 DKK
10 RUB0.74388 DKK
20 RUB1.48777 DKK
50 RUB3.71942 DKK
100 RUB7.43885 DKK
250 RUB18.59713 DKK
500 RUB37.19425 DKK
1000 RUB74.38850 DKK
2000 RUB148.77700 DKK
5000 RUB371.94250 DKK
10000 RUB743.88500 DKK