British pounds sterling to Russian rubles today

Convert GBP to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
117,613 rub

1.000 GBP = 117.6 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2291.4751.6640.96618.258
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6071.7271.9481.13121.369
1 USD0.920.786183.0341.3581.5320.88916.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Russian Ruble
1 GBP117.61300 RUB
5 GBP588.06500 RUB
10 GBP1,176.13000 RUB
20 GBP2,352.26000 RUB
50 GBP5,880.65000 RUB
100 GBP11,761.30000 RUB
250 GBP29,403.25000 RUB
500 GBP58,806.50000 RUB
1000 GBP117,613.00000 RUB
2000 GBP235,226.00000 RUB
5000 GBP588,065.00000 RUB
10000 GBP1,176,130.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / British Pound Sterling
1 RUB0.00850 GBP
5 RUB0.04251 GBP
10 RUB0.08502 GBP
20 RUB0.17005 GBP
50 RUB0.42512 GBP
100 RUB0.85024 GBP
250 RUB2.12561 GBP
500 RUB4.25122 GBP
1000 RUB8.50243 GBP
2000 RUB17.00486 GBP
5000 RUB42.51215 GBP
10000 RUB85.02430 GBP