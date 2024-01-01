Bulgarian levs to Russian rubles today

Convert BGN to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
51,443.10 rub

1.000 BGN = 51.44 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:41
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.1811.4751.6640.96618.256
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5691.7271.9491.13121.371
1 USD0.9220.788183.1551.361.5350.89116.834
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Russian Ruble
1 BGN51.44310 RUB
5 BGN257.21550 RUB
10 BGN514.43100 RUB
20 BGN1,028.86200 RUB
50 BGN2,572.15500 RUB
100 BGN5,144.31000 RUB
250 BGN12,860.77500 RUB
500 BGN25,721.55000 RUB
1000 BGN51,443.10000 RUB
2000 BGN102,886.20000 RUB
5000 BGN257,215.50000 RUB
10000 BGN514,431.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bulgarian Lev
1 RUB0.01944 BGN
5 RUB0.09720 BGN
10 RUB0.19439 BGN
20 RUB0.38878 BGN
50 RUB0.97195 BGN
100 RUB1.94390 BGN
250 RUB4.85975 BGN
500 RUB9.71950 BGN
1000 RUB19.43900 BGN
2000 RUB38.87800 BGN
5000 RUB97.19500 BGN
10000 RUB194.39000 BGN