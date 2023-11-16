Bulgarian levs to Russian rubles today

Convert BGN to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
49,450.50 rub

1.00000 BGN = 49.45050 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:54
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.922151.672381.372451.543331.34940.8069418.3324
1 EUR1.0844511.813611.488351.673661.463360.875219.8806
1 NZD0.597950.55138510.8206560.9228340.8068740.4825110.9619
1 CAD0.7286240.6718831.2185411.124510.9832050.58795613.3574

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Russian Ruble
1 BGN49.45050 RUB
5 BGN247.25250 RUB
10 BGN494.50500 RUB
20 BGN989.01000 RUB
50 BGN2472.52500 RUB
100 BGN4945.05000 RUB
250 BGN12362.62500 RUB
500 BGN24725.25000 RUB
1000 BGN49450.50000 RUB
2000 BGN98901.00000 RUB
5000 BGN247252.50000 RUB
10000 BGN494505.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bulgarian Lev
1 RUB0.02022 BGN
5 RUB0.10111 BGN
10 RUB0.20222 BGN
20 RUB0.40444 BGN
50 RUB1.01111 BGN
100 RUB2.02222 BGN
250 RUB5.05555 BGN
500 RUB10.11110 BGN
1000 RUB20.22220 BGN
2000 RUB40.44440 BGN
5000 RUB101.11100 BGN
10000 RUB202.22200 BGN