British pounds sterling to Russian rubles today

Convert GBP to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
111,134 rub

1.00000 GBP = 111.13400 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:09
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Russian Ruble
1 GBP111.13400 RUB
5 GBP555.67000 RUB
10 GBP1111.34000 RUB
20 GBP2222.68000 RUB
50 GBP5556.70000 RUB
100 GBP11113.40000 RUB
250 GBP27783.50000 RUB
500 GBP55567.00000 RUB
1000 GBP111134.00000 RUB
2000 GBP222268.00000 RUB
5000 GBP555670.00000 RUB
10000 GBP1111340.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / British Pound Sterling
1 RUB0.00900 GBP
5 RUB0.04499 GBP
10 RUB0.08998 GBP
20 RUB0.17996 GBP
50 RUB0.44991 GBP
100 RUB0.89982 GBP
250 RUB2.24954 GBP
500 RUB4.49909 GBP
1000 RUB8.99817 GBP
2000 RUB17.99634 GBP
5000 RUB44.99085 GBP
10000 RUB89.98170 GBP