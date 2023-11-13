British pounds sterling to Swiss francs today

1,000 gbp
1,103.89 chf

1.00000 GBP = 1.10389 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:58
1 USD10.9193583.23951.54273150.4351.374650.88751.66875
1 EUR1.0877190.53961.67803163.6251.495210.965351.8151
1 INR0.01201350.011044910.01853371.807250.01651440.0106620.0200476
1 AUD0.64820.59593653.9558197.5120.8910480.5752781.08169

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Swiss Franc
1 GBP1.10389 CHF
5 GBP5.51945 CHF
10 GBP11.03890 CHF
20 GBP22.07780 CHF
50 GBP55.19450 CHF
100 GBP110.38900 CHF
250 GBP275.97250 CHF
500 GBP551.94500 CHF
1000 GBP1103.89000 CHF
2000 GBP2207.78000 CHF
5000 GBP5519.45000 CHF
10000 GBP11038.90000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / British Pound Sterling
1 CHF0.90589 GBP
5 CHF4.52944 GBP
10 CHF9.05889 GBP
20 CHF18.11778 GBP
50 CHF45.29445 GBP
100 CHF90.58890 GBP
250 CHF226.47225 GBP
500 CHF452.94450 GBP
1000 CHF905.88900 GBP
2000 CHF1811.77800 GBP
5000 CHF4529.44500 GBP
10000 CHF9058.89000 GBP