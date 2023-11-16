Chinese yuan rmb to Swiss francs today

Convert CNY to CHF at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
122.59 chf

1.00000 CNY = 0.12259 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:08
Track the exchange rateSend money
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Swiss Franc
1 CNY0.12259 CHF
5 CNY0.61296 CHF
10 CNY1.22592 CHF
20 CNY2.45184 CHF
50 CNY6.12960 CHF
100 CNY12.25920 CHF
250 CNY30.64800 CHF
500 CNY61.29600 CHF
1000 CNY122.59200 CHF
2000 CNY245.18400 CHF
5000 CNY612.96000 CHF
10000 CNY1225.92000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CHF8.15711 CNY
5 CHF40.78555 CNY
10 CHF81.57110 CNY
20 CHF163.14220 CNY
50 CHF407.85550 CNY
100 CHF815.71100 CNY
250 CHF2039.27750 CNY
500 CHF4078.55500 CNY
1000 CHF8157.11000 CNY
2000 CHF16314.22000 CNY
5000 CHF40785.55000 CNY
10000 CHF81571.10000 CNY