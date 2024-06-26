Convert RON to CHF at the real exchange rate

Romanian leus to Swiss francs today

1,000 ron
192.62 chf

L1.000 RON = SFr.0.1926 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:57
How to convert Romanian leus to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Swiss Franc
1 RON0.19262 CHF
5 RON0.96309 CHF
10 RON1.92618 CHF
20 RON3.85236 CHF
50 RON9.63090 CHF
100 RON19.26180 CHF
250 RON48.15450 CHF
500 RON96.30900 CHF
1000 RON192.61800 CHF
2000 RON385.23600 CHF
5000 RON963.09000 CHF
10000 RON1,926.18000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Romanian Leu
1 CHF5.19162 RON
5 CHF25.95810 RON
10 CHF51.91620 RON
20 CHF103.83240 RON
50 CHF259.58100 RON
100 CHF519.16200 RON
250 CHF1,297.90500 RON
500 CHF2,595.81000 RON
1000 CHF5,191.62000 RON
2000 CHF10,383.24000 RON
5000 CHF25,958.10000 RON
10000 CHF51,916.20000 RON