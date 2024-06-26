Romanian leu to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Swiss francs is currently 0.193 today, reflecting a 0.051% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.971% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.193 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0.191 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.569% increase in value.