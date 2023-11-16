Euros to Australian dollars today

Convert EUR to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
1,677.95 aud

1.00000 EUR = 1.67795 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:41
Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.8036970.886551.3743583.23051.54166150.4254.0106
1 GBP1.2442511.103181.71003103.561.91821187.1664.99023
1 CHF1.127970.90647211.5502293.88131.73895169.6754.5235
1 CAD0.7276170.5847830.645069160.55991.12174109.4522.91818

How to convert Euros to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Australian Dollar
1 EUR1.67795 AUD
5 EUR8.38975 AUD
10 EUR16.77950 AUD
20 EUR33.55900 AUD
50 EUR83.89750 AUD
100 EUR167.79500 AUD
250 EUR419.48750 AUD
500 EUR838.97500 AUD
1000 EUR1677.95000 AUD
2000 EUR3355.90000 AUD
5000 EUR8389.75000 AUD
10000 EUR16779.50000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Euro
1 AUD0.59597 EUR
5 AUD2.97984 EUR
10 AUD5.95967 EUR
20 AUD11.91934 EUR
50 AUD29.79835 EUR
100 AUD59.59670 EUR
250 AUD148.99175 EUR
500 AUD297.98350 EUR
1000 AUD595.96700 EUR
2000 AUD1191.93400 EUR
5000 AUD2979.83500 EUR
10000 AUD5959.67000 EUR