Brazilian reais to Australian dollars today

Convert BRL to AUD at the real exchange rate

1000 brl
317.13 aud

1.00000 BRL = 0.31713 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:06
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.087690.51881.492081.673620.9652518.7806
1 GBP1.1429911.2431103.4611.705411.91291.1032721.4657
1 USD0.919450.804441183.2281.37191.538820.8875517.2679
1 INR0.01104740.00966550.012015210.01648360.01848920.01066410.207477

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Australian Dollar
1 BRL0.31713 AUD
5 BRL1.58564 AUD
10 BRL3.17128 AUD
20 BRL6.34256 AUD
50 BRL15.85640 AUD
100 BRL31.71280 AUD
250 BRL79.28200 AUD
500 BRL158.56400 AUD
1000 BRL317.12800 AUD
2000 BRL634.25600 AUD
5000 BRL1585.64000 AUD
10000 BRL3171.28000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 AUD3.15330 BRL
5 AUD15.76650 BRL
10 AUD31.53300 BRL
20 AUD63.06600 BRL
50 AUD157.66500 BRL
100 AUD315.33000 BRL
250 AUD788.32500 BRL
500 AUD1576.65000 BRL
1000 AUD3153.30000 BRL
2000 AUD6306.60000 BRL
5000 AUD15766.50000 BRL
10000 AUD31533.00000 BRL