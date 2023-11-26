20 Brazilian reais to Australian dollars

Convert BRL to AUD at the real exchange rate

20 brl
6.20 aud

1.00000 BRL = 0.30977 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Brazilian reais to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Australian Dollar
1 BRL0.30977 AUD
5 BRL1.54884 AUD
10 BRL3.09768 AUD
20 BRL6.19536 AUD
50 BRL15.48840 AUD
100 BRL30.97680 AUD
250 BRL77.44200 AUD
500 BRL154.88400 AUD
1000 BRL309.76800 AUD
2000 BRL619.53600 AUD
5000 BRL1548.84000 AUD
10000 BRL3097.68000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 AUD3.22822 BRL
5 AUD16.14110 BRL
10 AUD32.28220 BRL
20 AUD64.56440 BRL
50 AUD161.41100 BRL
100 AUD322.82200 BRL
250 AUD807.05500 BRL
500 AUD1614.11000 BRL
1000 AUD3228.22000 BRL
2000 AUD6456.44000 BRL
5000 AUD16141.10000 BRL
10000 AUD32282.20000 BRL