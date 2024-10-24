Polish zloty to Australian dollars today

Convert PLN to AUD at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = A$0.3737 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:07
PLN to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AUD
1 PLN to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.38210.3913
Low0.37370.3737
Average0.37690.3828
Change-1.88%-3.66%
1 PLN to AUD stats

The performance of PLN to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3821 and a 30 day low of 0.3737. This means the 30 day average was 0.3769. The change for PLN to AUD was -1.88.

The performance of PLN to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3913 and a 90 day low of 0.3737. This means the 90 day average was 0.3828. The change for PLN to AUD was -3.66.

How to convert Polish zloty to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Australian Dollar
1 PLN0.37373 AUD
5 PLN1.86867 AUD
10 PLN3.73733 AUD
20 PLN7.47466 AUD
50 PLN18.68665 AUD
100 PLN37.37330 AUD
250 PLN93.43325 AUD
500 PLN186.86650 AUD
1000 PLN373.73300 AUD
2000 PLN747.46600 AUD
5000 PLN1,868.66500 AUD
10000 PLN3,737.33000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 AUD2.67571 PLN
5 AUD13.37855 PLN
10 AUD26.75710 PLN
20 AUD53.51420 PLN
50 AUD133.78550 PLN
100 AUD267.57100 PLN
250 AUD668.92750 PLN
500 AUD1,337.85500 PLN
1000 AUD2,675.71000 PLN
2000 AUD5,351.42000 PLN
5000 AUD13,378.55000 PLN
10000 AUD26,757.10000 PLN