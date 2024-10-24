Polish zloty to Euros today

Convert PLN to EUR at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = €0.2302 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:13
PLN to EUR conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

1 PLN to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23500.2350
Low0.23020.2302
Average0.23270.2331
Change-2.06%-1.59%
1 PLN to EUR stats

The performance of PLN to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2350 and a 30 day low of 0.2302. This means the 30 day average was 0.2327. The change for PLN to EUR was -2.06.

The performance of PLN to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2350 and a 90 day low of 0.2302. This means the 90 day average was 0.2331. The change for PLN to EUR was -1.59.

1 USD10.9260.7784.070.8651,379.2810.93923.348
1 EUR1.0810.83290.8040.9351,489.7611.81625.218
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1181.1231,790.2414.19830.303
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4060.130.278

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Euro
1 PLN0.23019 EUR
5 PLN1.15096 EUR
10 PLN2.30192 EUR
20 PLN4.60384 EUR
50 PLN11.50960 EUR
100 PLN23.01920 EUR
250 PLN57.54800 EUR
500 PLN115.09600 EUR
1000 PLN230.19200 EUR
2000 PLN460.38400 EUR
5000 PLN1,150.96000 EUR
10000 PLN2,301.92000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Polish Zloty
1 EUR4.34420 PLN
5 EUR21.72100 PLN
10 EUR43.44200 PLN
20 EUR86.88400 PLN
50 EUR217.21000 PLN
100 EUR434.42000 PLN
250 EUR1,086.05000 PLN
500 EUR2,172.10000 PLN
1000 EUR4,344.20000 PLN
2000 EUR8,688.40000 PLN
5000 EUR21,721.00000 PLN
10000 EUR43,442.00000 PLN