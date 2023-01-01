British Pound Sterling (GBP)
The British pound is the currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded currency, behind the US dollar, the Japanese yen, and the euro. It is also the third most held reserve currency in the world. The pound is the oldest currency still in existence today.
Currency name
British Pound Sterling
Currency symbol
£
GBP exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|INR
|AUD
|JPY
|CAD
|CHF
|NZD
|From GBP
|1.24510
|1.14312
|103.59600
|1.91701
|187.18200
|1.71064
|1.10288
|2.07240
|To GBP
|0.80315
|0.87480
|0.00965
|0.52165
|0.00534
|0.58458
|0.90672
|0.48253
