1,000 gbp
1,003.79 gip

1.00000 GBP = 1.00379 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Gibraltar Pound
1 GBP1.00379 GIP
5 GBP5.01895 GIP
10 GBP10.03790 GIP
20 GBP20.07580 GIP
50 GBP50.18950 GIP
100 GBP100.37900 GIP
250 GBP250.94750 GIP
500 GBP501.89500 GIP
1000 GBP1003.79000 GIP
2000 GBP2007.58000 GIP
5000 GBP5018.95000 GIP
10000 GBP10037.90000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / British Pound Sterling
1 GIP0.99622 GBP
5 GIP4.98111 GBP
10 GIP9.96222 GBP
20 GIP19.92444 GBP
50 GIP49.81110 GBP
100 GIP99.62220 GBP
250 GIP249.05550 GBP
500 GIP498.11100 GBP
1000 GIP996.22200 GBP
2000 GIP1992.44400 GBP
5000 GIP4981.11000 GBP
10000 GIP9962.22000 GBP