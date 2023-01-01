Brazilian reais to Gibraltar pounds today

Convert BRL to GIP at the real exchange rate

1000 brl
166.20 gip

1.00000 BRL = 0.16620 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.087790.53421.492431.67390.9653518.7757
1 GBP1.1431211.2434103.4941.706071.913511.1035121.4633
1 USD0.919350.804246183.23451.37211.538940.887617.2618
1 INR0.01104560.009662420.012014210.01648480.01848910.01066380.207388

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Gibraltar Pound
1 BRL0.16620 GIP
5 BRL0.83100 GIP
10 BRL1.66200 GIP
20 BRL3.32400 GIP
50 BRL8.31000 GIP
100 BRL16.62000 GIP
250 BRL41.55000 GIP
500 BRL83.10000 GIP
1000 BRL166.20000 GIP
2000 BRL332.40000 GIP
5000 BRL831.00000 GIP
10000 BRL1662.00000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Brazilian Real
1 GIP6.01684 BRL
5 GIP30.08420 BRL
10 GIP60.16840 BRL
20 GIP120.33680 BRL
50 GIP300.84200 BRL
100 GIP601.68400 BRL
250 GIP1504.21000 BRL
500 GIP3008.42000 BRL
1000 GIP6016.84000 BRL
2000 GIP12033.68000 BRL
5000 GIP30084.20000 BRL
10000 GIP60168.40000 BRL