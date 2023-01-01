Indian rupees to Mexican pesos today

Convert INR to MXN at the real exchange rate

10000 inr
2077.74 mxn

1.00000 INR = 0.20777 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.37510.920453.67290.8047641.54512287.251.34735
1 CAD0.7272210.6693852.671010.585241.12364208.8940.97982
1 EUR1.08641.4939113.990240.87431.67862312.0681.46376
1 AED0.2722640.3743910.25061210.2191090.42068178.2080.366835

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mexican Peso
1 INR0.20777 MXN
5 INR1.03887 MXN
10 INR2.07774 MXN
20 INR4.15548 MXN
50 INR10.38870 MXN
100 INR20.77740 MXN
250 INR51.94350 MXN
500 INR103.88700 MXN
1000 INR207.77400 MXN
2000 INR415.54800 MXN
5000 INR1038.87000 MXN
10000 INR2077.74000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Indian Rupee
1 MXN4.81292 INR
5 MXN24.06460 INR
10 MXN48.12920 INR
20 MXN96.25840 INR
50 MXN240.64600 INR
100 MXN481.29200 INR
250 MXN1203.23000 INR
500 MXN2406.46000 INR
1000 MXN4812.92000 INR
2000 MXN9625.84000 INR
5000 MXN24064.60000 INR
10000 MXN48129.20000 INR