1.00000 CAD = 2.67470 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:51
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CAD2.67470 AED
5 CAD13.37350 AED
10 CAD26.74700 AED
20 CAD53.49400 AED
50 CAD133.73500 AED
100 CAD267.47000 AED
250 CAD668.67500 AED
500 CAD1337.35000 AED
1000 CAD2674.70000 AED
2000 CAD5349.40000 AED
5000 CAD13373.50000 AED
10000 CAD26747.00000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Canadian Dollar
1 AED0.37387 CAD
5 AED1.86937 CAD
10 AED3.73874 CAD
20 AED7.47748 CAD
50 AED18.69370 CAD
100 AED37.38740 CAD
250 AED93.46850 CAD
500 AED186.93700 CAD
1000 AED373.87400 CAD
2000 AED747.74800 CAD
5000 AED1869.37000 CAD
10000 AED3738.74000 CAD