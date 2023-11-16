Chinese yuan rmb to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert CNY to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
507.15 aed

1.00000 CNY = 0.50714 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:05
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8741.086290.3861.494391.676750.964318.7171
1 GBP1.1441611.24275103.4131.709781.918421.1033221.4147
1 USD0.920650.804667183.2131.37581.543690.887817.2317
1 INR0.01106370.009669970.012017410.01653350.0185510.0106690.207079

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CNY0.50714 AED
5 CNY2.53572 AED
10 CNY5.07145 AED
20 CNY10.14290 AED
50 CNY25.35725 AED
100 CNY50.71450 AED
250 CNY126.78625 AED
500 CNY253.57250 AED
1000 CNY507.14500 AED
2000 CNY1014.29000 AED
5000 CNY2535.72500 AED
10000 CNY5071.45000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AED1.97182 CNY
5 AED9.85910 CNY
10 AED19.71820 CNY
20 AED39.43640 CNY
50 AED98.59100 CNY
100 AED197.18200 CNY
250 AED492.95500 CNY
500 AED985.91000 CNY
1000 AED1971.82000 CNY
2000 AED3943.64000 CNY
5000 AED9859.10000 CNY
10000 AED19718.20000 CNY