Chinese yuan rmb to Singapore dollars today

Convert CNY to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
185.95 sgd

1.00000 CNY = 0.18595 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:18
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Singapore Dollar
1 CNY0.18595 SGD
5 CNY0.92977 SGD
10 CNY1.85953 SGD
20 CNY3.71906 SGD
50 CNY9.29765 SGD
100 CNY18.59530 SGD
250 CNY46.48825 SGD
500 CNY92.97650 SGD
1000 CNY185.95300 SGD
2000 CNY371.90600 SGD
5000 CNY929.76500 SGD
10000 CNY1859.53000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SGD5.37771 CNY
5 SGD26.88855 CNY
10 SGD53.77710 CNY
20 SGD107.55420 CNY
50 SGD268.88550 CNY
100 SGD537.77100 CNY
250 SGD1344.42750 CNY
500 SGD2688.85500 CNY
1000 SGD5377.71000 CNY
2000 SGD10755.42000 CNY
5000 SGD26888.55000 CNY
10000 SGD53777.10000 CNY