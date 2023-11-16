Chinese yuan rmb to British pounds sterling today

Convert CNY to GBP at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
111.09 gbp

1.00000 CNY = 0.11109 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87411.086490.39841.494721.677190.964618.7185
1 GBP1.1440311.24285103.4161.709981.918721.1035421.4141
1 USD0.920450.804602183.20911.375851.543810.8878517.2298
1 INR0.01106210.009669640.012017910.01653490.01855330.01067010.207066

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / British Pound Sterling
1 CNY0.11109 GBP
5 CNY0.55546 GBP
10 CNY1.11091 GBP
20 CNY2.22182 GBP
50 CNY5.55455 GBP
100 CNY11.10910 GBP
250 CNY27.77275 GBP
500 CNY55.54550 GBP
1000 CNY111.09100 GBP
2000 CNY222.18200 GBP
5000 CNY555.45500 GBP
10000 CNY1110.91000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GBP9.00159 CNY
5 GBP45.00795 CNY
10 GBP90.01590 CNY
20 GBP180.03180 CNY
50 GBP450.07950 CNY
100 GBP900.15900 CNY
250 GBP2250.39750 CNY
500 GBP4500.79500 CNY
1000 GBP9001.59000 CNY
2000 GBP18003.18000 CNY
5000 GBP45007.95000 CNY
10000 GBP90015.90000 CNY