10 Chinese yuan rmb to British pounds sterling

Convert CNY to GBP at the real exchange rate

10 cny
1.11 gbp

1.00000 CNY = 0.11120 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / British Pound Sterling
1 CNY0.11120 GBP
5 CNY0.55602 GBP
10 CNY1.11205 GBP
20 CNY2.22410 GBP
50 CNY5.56025 GBP
100 CNY11.12050 GBP
250 CNY27.80125 GBP
500 CNY55.60250 GBP
1000 CNY111.20500 GBP
2000 CNY222.41000 GBP
5000 CNY556.02500 GBP
10000 CNY1112.05000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GBP8.99238 CNY
5 GBP44.96190 CNY
10 GBP89.92380 CNY
20 GBP179.84760 CNY
50 GBP449.61900 CNY
100 GBP899.23800 CNY
250 GBP2248.09500 CNY
500 GBP4496.19000 CNY
1000 GBP8992.38000 CNY
2000 GBP17984.76000 CNY
5000 GBP44961.90000 CNY
10000 GBP89923.80000 CNY