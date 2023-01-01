Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

The Hong Kong dollar is the official currency of Hong Kong. It’s the 13th most commonly traded currency on Earth. The currency code for the dollar is HKD and the symbol is $, or HK$ – to differentiate it from the US dollar. The most popular Hong Kong dollar exchange is with the US dollar. HK$ has 4 significant digits and is considered a fiat currency.

Hong Kong Dollar

HKD exchange rates

 USD CNY GBP SGD AUD EUR CAD INR
From HKD0.12814 0.92813 0.10290 0.17240 0.19731 0.11765 0.17603 10.66220
To HKD7.80385 1.07743 9.71774 5.80061 5.06821 8.49956 5.68069 0.09379

