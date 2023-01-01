Indian rupees to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert INR to HKD at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
937.55 hkd

1.00000 INR = 0.09375 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:19
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Indian rupees to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Hong Kong Dollar
1 INR0.09375 HKD
5 INR0.46877 HKD
10 INR0.93755 HKD
20 INR1.87510 HKD
50 INR4.68774 HKD
100 INR9.37548 HKD
250 INR23.43870 HKD
500 INR46.87740 HKD
1000 INR93.75480 HKD
2000 INR187.50960 HKD
5000 INR468.77400 HKD
10000 INR937.54800 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Indian Rupee
100 HKD1066.61000 INR
200 HKD2133.22000 INR
300 HKD3199.83000 INR
500 HKD5333.05000 INR
1000 HKD10666.10000 INR
2000 HKD21332.20000 INR
2500 HKD26665.25000 INR
3000 HKD31998.30000 INR
4000 HKD42664.40000 INR
5000 HKD53330.50000 INR
10000 HKD106661.00000 INR
20000 HKD213322.00000 INR