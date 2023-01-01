United Arab Emirates dirhams to Australian dollars today

Convert AED to AUD at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
418.68 aud

1.00000 AED = 0.41868 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:26
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.232287.250.921250.80635455.66651.3689517.2671
1 INR0.012014613.45120.01106830.009688030.6688110.01644740.207457
1 PKR0.003481290.28975510.003207080.002807150.1937910.004765710.0601117
1 EUR1.085590.3483311.8110.875360.4261.48618.7434

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Australian Dollar
1 AED0.41868 AUD
5 AED2.09337 AUD
10 AED4.18675 AUD
20 AED8.37350 AUD
50 AED20.93375 AUD
100 AED41.86750 AUD
250 AED104.66875 AUD
500 AED209.33750 AUD
1000 AED418.67500 AUD
2000 AED837.35000 AUD
5000 AED2093.37500 AUD
10000 AED4186.75000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 AUD2.38849 AED
5 AUD11.94245 AED
10 AUD23.88490 AED
20 AUD47.76980 AED
50 AUD119.42450 AED
100 AUD238.84900 AED
250 AUD597.12250 AED
500 AUD1194.24500 AED
1000 AUD2388.49000 AED
2000 AUD4776.98000 AED
5000 AUD11942.45000 AED
10000 AUD23884.90000 AED