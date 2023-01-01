United Arab Emirates dirhams to Euros today

1,000 aed
250.83 eur

1.00000 AED = 0.25083 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:30
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.0854590.33781.486471.669920.964718.7409
1 GBP1.1429911.24055103.2461.698871.908541.1026421.4188
1 USD0.921250.806094183.22611.369451.538460.8886517.2656
1 INR0.01106960.009685590.012015510.01645460.01848530.01067750.207454

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Euro
1 AED0.25083 EUR
5 AED1.25416 EUR
10 AED2.50831 EUR
20 AED5.01662 EUR
50 AED12.54155 EUR
100 AED25.08310 EUR
250 AED62.70775 EUR
500 AED125.41550 EUR
1000 AED250.83100 EUR
2000 AED501.66200 EUR
5000 AED1254.15500 EUR
10000 AED2508.31000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 EUR3.98675 AED
5 EUR19.93375 AED
10 EUR39.86750 AED
20 EUR79.73500 AED
50 EUR199.33750 AED
100 EUR398.67500 AED
250 EUR996.68750 AED
500 EUR1993.37500 AED
1000 EUR3986.75000 AED
2000 EUR7973.50000 AED
5000 EUR19933.75000 AED
10000 EUR39867.50000 AED