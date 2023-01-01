United Arab Emirates dirhams to British pounds sterling today

Convert AED to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
219.47 gbp

1.00000 AED = 0.21947 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:30
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.0854590.33781.486471.669920.964718.7409
1 GBP1.1429911.24055103.2461.698871.908541.1026421.4188
1 USD0.921250.806094183.22611.369451.538460.8886517.2656
1 INR0.01106960.009685590.012015510.01645460.01848530.01067750.207454

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / British Pound Sterling
1 AED0.21947 GBP
5 AED1.09736 GBP
10 AED2.19471 GBP
20 AED4.38942 GBP
50 AED10.97355 GBP
100 AED21.94710 GBP
250 AED54.86775 GBP
500 AED109.73550 GBP
1000 AED219.47100 GBP
2000 AED438.94200 GBP
5000 AED1097.35500 GBP
10000 AED2194.71000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 GBP4.55642 AED
5 GBP22.78210 AED
10 GBP45.56420 AED
20 GBP91.12840 AED
50 GBP227.82100 AED
100 GBP455.64200 AED
250 GBP1139.10500 AED
500 GBP2278.21000 AED
1000 GBP4556.42000 AED
2000 GBP9112.84000 AED
5000 GBP22782.10000 AED
10000 GBP45564.20000 AED