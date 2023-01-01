United Arab Emirates dirhams to Philippine pesos today

Convert AED to PHP at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
15161 php

1.00000 AED = 15.16100 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:37
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8751.0854590.34471.48681.670820.96518.7507
1 GBP1.1428611.24045103.2461.699111.909411.1028621.4283
1 USD0.921250.806159183.23251.369751.539290.8890517.2746
1 INR0.01106870.009685630.012014510.01645690.01849390.01068150.207546

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Philippine Peso
1 AED15.16100 PHP
5 AED75.80500 PHP
10 AED151.61000 PHP
20 AED303.22000 PHP
50 AED758.05000 PHP
100 AED1516.10000 PHP
250 AED3790.25000 PHP
500 AED7580.50000 PHP
1000 AED15161.00000 PHP
2000 AED30322.00000 PHP
5000 AED75805.00000 PHP
10000 AED151610.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 PHP0.06596 AED
5 PHP0.32979 AED
10 PHP0.65959 AED
20 PHP1.31917 AED
50 PHP3.29793 AED
100 PHP6.59585 AED
250 PHP16.48963 AED
500 PHP32.97925 AED
1000 PHP65.95850 AED
2000 PHP131.91700 AED
5000 PHP329.79250 AED
10000 PHP659.58500 AED