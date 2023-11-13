British pounds sterling to Philippine pesos today

Convert GBP to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
69,327.50 php

1.00000 GBP = 69.32750 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:09
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.0881590.56571.495391.677170.96518.7847
1 GBP1.143911.2447103.5951.710531.918461.1038721.4873
1 USD0.918950.803406183.22911.374251.541310.8868517.263
1 INR0.01104170.009652950.01201510.01651170.01851880.01065550.207415

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Philippine Peso
1 GBP69.32750 PHP
5 GBP346.63750 PHP
10 GBP693.27500 PHP
20 GBP1386.55000 PHP
50 GBP3466.37500 PHP
100 GBP6932.75000 PHP
250 GBP17331.87500 PHP
500 GBP34663.75000 PHP
1000 GBP69327.50000 PHP
2000 GBP138655.00000 PHP
5000 GBP346637.50000 PHP
10000 GBP693275.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / British Pound Sterling
1 PHP0.01442 GBP
5 PHP0.07212 GBP
10 PHP0.14424 GBP
20 PHP0.28849 GBP
50 PHP0.72121 GBP
100 PHP1.44243 GBP
250 PHP3.60607 GBP
500 PHP7.21215 GBP
1000 PHP14.42430 GBP
2000 PHP28.84860 GBP
5000 PHP72.12150 GBP
10000 PHP144.24300 GBP