Romanian leus to Philippine pesos today

1,000 ron
12,646.80 php

L1.000 RON = ₱12.65 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:16
1 USD10.9361.3671.4980.7891.3560.89683.601
1 EUR1.06911.4611.6010.8441.450.95889.361
1 CAD0.7320.68511.0960.5780.9920.65661.177
1 AUD0.6680.6250.91210.5270.9050.59855.808

How to convert Romanian leus to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Philippine Peso
1 RON12.64680 PHP
5 RON63.23400 PHP
10 RON126.46800 PHP
20 RON252.93600 PHP
50 RON632.34000 PHP
100 RON1,264.68000 PHP
250 RON3,161.70000 PHP
500 RON6,323.40000 PHP
1000 RON12,646.80000 PHP
2000 RON25,293.60000 PHP
5000 RON63,234.00000 PHP
10000 RON126,468.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Romanian Leu
1 PHP0.07907 RON
5 PHP0.39536 RON
10 PHP0.79071 RON
20 PHP1.58142 RON
50 PHP3.95356 RON
100 PHP7.90712 RON
250 PHP19.76780 RON
500 PHP39.53560 RON
1000 PHP79.07120 RON
2000 PHP158.14240 RON
5000 PHP395.35600 RON
10000 PHP790.71200 RON