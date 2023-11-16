Brazilian reais to Philippine pesos today

Convert BRL to PHP at the real exchange rate

1000 brl
11481.80 php

1.00000 BRL = 11.48180 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875051.087990.54271.49321.673950.965218.7737
1 GBP1.1427911.2432103.4681.706351.912911.1030221.4537
1 USD0.91920.804376183.2271.372551.53870.8871517.2568
1 INR0.01104450.009664840.012015310.01649160.0184880.01065940.207346

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Philippine Peso
1 BRL11.48180 PHP
5 BRL57.40900 PHP
10 BRL114.81800 PHP
20 BRL229.63600 PHP
50 BRL574.09000 PHP
100 BRL1148.18000 PHP
250 BRL2870.45000 PHP
500 BRL5740.90000 PHP
1000 BRL11481.80000 PHP
2000 BRL22963.60000 PHP
5000 BRL57409.00000 PHP
10000 BRL114818.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Brazilian Real
1 PHP0.08709 BRL
5 PHP0.43547 BRL
10 PHP0.87095 BRL
20 PHP1.74189 BRL
50 PHP4.35473 BRL
100 PHP8.70947 BRL
250 PHP21.77368 BRL
500 PHP43.54735 BRL
1000 PHP87.09470 BRL
2000 PHP174.18940 BRL
5000 PHP435.47350 BRL
10000 PHP870.94700 BRL