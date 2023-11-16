Chinese yuan rmb to Philippine pesos today

Convert CNY to PHP at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
7687.56 php

1.00000 CNY = 7.68756 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:18
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Philippine Peso
1 CNY7.68756 PHP
5 CNY38.43780 PHP
10 CNY76.87560 PHP
20 CNY153.75120 PHP
50 CNY384.37800 PHP
100 CNY768.75600 PHP
250 CNY1921.89000 PHP
500 CNY3843.78000 PHP
1000 CNY7687.56000 PHP
2000 CNY15375.12000 PHP
5000 CNY38437.80000 PHP
10000 CNY76875.60000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PHP0.13008 CNY
5 PHP0.65040 CNY
10 PHP1.30080 CNY
20 PHP2.60160 CNY
50 PHP6.50400 CNY
100 PHP13.00800 CNY
250 PHP32.52000 CNY
500 PHP65.04000 CNY
1000 PHP130.08000 CNY
2000 PHP260.16000 CNY
5000 PHP650.40000 CNY
10000 PHP1300.80000 CNY